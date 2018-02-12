'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: New Big Bad Holds Lt. Green Hostage in Trailer

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Lieutenant Danny Green has a gun pointed at his head in the trailer for the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

Spoilers for the new installment tease about the new threat that the American Navy will face. With humanity now saved from the Red Rust, Chandler (Eric Dane) and his squad are finally getting time to rest. Unfortunately, the teaser released shows that it will not be long until another enemy appears on the horizon. In the clip, viewers are introduced to the Latin American leader who wants to take over the world. Supported by his loyal Army, this man is set to show everyone that it is time for the Latinos to be on top.

Tavo, as his supporters call him, will not hesitate to kill to show how serious he is with his plans. The promo shows fighter jets dropping bombs in a crowded Navy affair. Chandler's squad will also discover that one of the American satellites has been destroyed. In the clip, the captain informs his superior that they were a victim of a cyber attack. In another scene, Sasha (Bridget Regan) is shown conversing with the Latino leader. The U.S. must have sent her as an envoy to reach out to him. As expected, the man will show no regret in killing innocent lives.

What is more worrying to many fans is the scene where Green is shown kneeling in front of the armed revolutionaries. It appears that he and his men have been taken hostage by the rebels. In the clip, the lieutenant's eyes grow big while watching his captor point a gun on his head. Meanwhile, Azima (Jodie Turner-Smith) is also shown in the trailer. She and a bunch of soldiers are scouring the mountains, presumably to find their missing comrades. The new VBSS operator of the USS Nathan James is expected to play a bigger role in season 5. Viewers are also looking forward to her budding romance with Wolf (Bren Foster).

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.