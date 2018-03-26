'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Premiere to Introduce New Villain

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promo image for "The Last Ship"

The upcoming season of "The Last Ship" will dive straight to the new threat that Chandler (Eric Dane) and his crew will be facing in the TNT series.

As the spoilers from the IMDb indicate, the premiere episode titled "Casus Belli" will introduce the new big bad for the American Navy, Gustavo Barros (Maurice Compte).

Barros is described as a Latin American revolutionary who wants his race to take over the world. The teaser released for the installment reveals that he is not going to be the usual adversary that Chandler's team has faced before. The man has built his own army of loyal supporters and he has the funding of the Latin American nations on his back.

In the teaser, the U.S., along with the rest of the world, has come a long way from the debilitating effects of the Red Rust. Peace is finally within reach after Chandler and the Navy stopped Vellek (Peter Weller) from eliminating the world's food source. The plague he created could have decimated all the plants on the planet. Fortunately, Vellek was defeated before he could do more harm.

In an October interview with TVLine, Bridget Regan, who plays Sasha, revealed that there would be a time jump in the season 5 premiere. She said that the storyline would no longer dwell in the rehabilitation process following the spread of the Red Rust. When the series returns on air, viewers will see the U.S. more or less in a stable place with President Reiss (Steven Culp) at the helm. The harmony will then be broken when the new threat rears its ugly head.

"In Season 5 we again jump ahead quite a lot in time, as we did for Season 4, which I liked. It shows that the writers are only showing you the really exciting stuff that's happening in that world. The actual nuts and bolts of spreading the new healthy crop, feeding people... we skip ahead past that until we come up against our next big challenge," Regan said.

As the trailer shows, Gustavo will make his presence known by launching an attack on a crowded event hosted by the American Navy. Chaos ensues when fighter planes swoop in and drop bombs. Chandler will soon realize that the enemy has also taken down one of the U.S. satellites. In the clip, he is passing a detail report to his higher-ups about the supposed cyber attack by the adversary. Chandler emphasizes that it will not be the last one.

In the war room, the officers are struggling to make sense of what is happening. A general describes it as the next world war. President Reiss will try to reach out to Gustavo to know what he wants.

The promo shows Sasha attending a soiree hosted by the Latino. An attaché informs her the kind of discrimination that the Latin Americans experience on the daily. He says that when his race so much as draw guns and create an army, they are quick to be called revolutionaries.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.