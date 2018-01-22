'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Sasha and Azima's Friendship to Become Stronger

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Sasha (Bridget Regan) and her friendship with former Kenyan Navy, Azima (Jodie Turner-Smith), will become stronger in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

In October, Regan spoke to TVLine about Turner-Smith's addition to the tram. After playing a recurring role in the last installment, the actress has been promoted as a series regular. Azima is the new VBSS operator aboard USS Nathan James. When she and Sasha met, they quickly established a bond, being two of the few women station on the ship. According to Regan, season 5 will see her character and Azima becoming a lot closer. She also said that they have a good working relationship offscreen.

"... She cares so deeply about her character, Azima Kandie, and I think it shows on-screen in her performance. Every moment we've shared on-screen we cherish and try to make the most of. I love that our characters organically developed this quiet friendship out of mutual respect and trust. Because they are women in a "man's world" they immediately understand one another in a deeper, more connected way. And when we pick up in Season 5, Sasha and Azima are really like sisters. It also doesn't hurt that I adore her and we have a blast dancing, singing and being goofs on set," Regan said.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the new season indicate the huge hurdle that the Americans will face. It has been teased that President Howard Oliver's (John Cothran) mettle will be tested when a Latin American leader challenges the US' standing as the most powerful country in the post-plague era. The trailer released shows the mobster ordering a deadly attack in the American soil. Aside from enemy fighter jets swooping in and dropping bombs during public event, the US will also realize that one of the country's satellites has also been destroyed.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.