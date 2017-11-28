'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Squad's Deals with Mysterious Cyber Attack

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship"

The Americans will scramble to handle an unprecedented attack since the world entered the apocalypse era in the next season of "The Last Ship."

Fans of the series have been given a glimpse of what is to come in the new installment. The trailer released by TNT hints of the new threat that the U.S. Navy would face. After the debilitating effects of the battle against Red Rust, the world is now at a standstill, with humanity doing its best to move on and start with the rebuilding of communities.

Bridget Regan, who plays Sasha in the series, has revealed that the upcoming storyline would no longer tackle the rehabilitation process after the last plague. Instead, it will kick start a new and exciting plot.

"In Season 5 we again jump ahead quite a lot in time, as we did for Season 4, which I liked. It shows that the writers are only showing you the really exciting stuff that's happening in that world. The actual nuts and bolts of spreading the new healthy crop, feeding people...[We] skip ahead past that until we come up against our next big challenge," Regan told TVLine.

Based on the promo, Chandler (Eric Dane) and the Navy will be rattled when they face an unexpected attack. During an important event for the American community, one of the country's satellite will fail to work. Later on, Chandler will present a complete report to his boss, stating that what they have experienced is a cyber attack.

The source of the mayhem is soon revealed to be a Latino padrone with big dreams of taking over the world. This mobster is forming an army composed of loyal supporters willing to die for the cause.

Soon enough, the attacks will involve bombs going off in crowded places. Fighter jets will streak across the sky, bringing fear to the American community. The Latino leader is prepared to do anything to succeed, and it is up to Chandler and his squad to stop him.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.