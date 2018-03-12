'The Last Ship' Updates: Chandler's Journey To End After Season 5?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promo image for "The Last Ship"

Chandler (Eric Dane) and the Navy's journey may be coming to an end in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

Speculations are rife that the new installment will be the last for the TNT series. Rumors of the cancellation surfaced when the network announced that its other adventure drama, "The Librarians," has not been renewed. The series and "The Last Ship" have been TNT's top two shows since they both started airing in 2014. Now, some sources are claiming that the Dane-starred drama will be getting the axe as well.

Previously, it has been speculated that a new season would be unlikely since it was not performing as well as expected. Actor Travis Van Winkle, who plays the role of Danny Green, even posted a note on Instagram in September, stating that they were about to end production for season 5. The post, which he referred to as a "series wrap," was deleted. Dane's availability for other projects soon after filming was also said to be a giveaway that the show would not push through.

As teased, the upcoming storyline is not going to end in a cliffhanger, just like in the past seasons. The spoilers indicate that the Americans will be facing a new threat closer to home. A leader from the Latin American nations will be launching a war against their neighbor. In the teaser, he claims that his people deserve to be on top of the food chain and that the Americans' time to dominate has ended.

Dane and his squad will soon realize that the revolutionary leader is more dangerous than they have thought. The man has prepared an army of loyal supporters. Soon after, the Americans will know exactly how dirty the other side plays. During an important event for the Navy, fighter jets are seen dropping bombs in crowded places. One of the U.S. satellites are also destroyed. The officials fear that they have another world war in the making.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.