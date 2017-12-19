Facebook/ColbertLateShow Jodie Foster reprises her role as Clarice Sterling in "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Jodie Foster appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" as Clarice Starling investigating President Donald J. Trump.

Foster reprised her role of Clarice from "Silence of the Lambs" recently in "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." But in the late show's parody, Foster's Clarice was investigating United States President Trump, and she was coming to host Stephen Colbert, who pretended to be Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

In the parody, Foster was revealed to be working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in her investigations about President Trump.

When Foster asked Colbert if he knew the U.S. president, the late night show host teased, "We were golfing buddies once. We ate our caddy, turned him into a taco bowl with a nice diet coke."

Later on, the two got serious about learning the truth behind President Trump. Colbert asked Foster what she knows about the U.S. president.

"He's an idiot who says the first thing that comes to mind," Foster said, but Colbert was quick to counter her observation.

"No, that is incidental," said Colbert. Moments later, Colbert asked Foster what evidence have they gathered about the U.S. president, to which she enumerated a long list.

"The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, sir. Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign. Unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador. The meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the lawyer. The messages between Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks. Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton's missing e-mails, sir," Foster revealed.

Colbert was shocked that there was already a lot of evidence against the U.S. president, and asked why Foster needed to come to him. It turns out, Foster wanted to be locked in with him — a supposed cannibal, and was willing to let him eat her kidney — because it was safer in there than in the real world where Trump is the president.

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS.