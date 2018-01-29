'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II' Set for PC Next Month

(Photo: XSEED Games) An image from "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II."

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II" is finally headed to the PC.

The hit role-playing video game, which was released in Japan on the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita in 2014, will be released to the platform via Steam on Feb. 14.

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II" did not hit the west in the same platforms until 2016. Now, the game is close to gracing the PC as well. A PS4 version with 4K support will arrive March 8.

The game picks up a month after the events of the first game, which saw the decisive collision that changed the fate of the entire nation of Erebonia.

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II" allows players to carry over data from the first game, granting them bonuses and the opportunity to continue the relationships they formed in the original for more "personalized conversations."

The game will arrive in the PC platform with the Overdrive mode and a new means of transportation both across the land and sky.

Players will get the chance to make new allies and dangerous enemies in "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II." The official description for the game reads: