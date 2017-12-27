(Photo: Facebook/XSEEDGames) "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel" promo photo.

Falcom president and CEO Toshihiro Kondo revealed a lot of exciting things about the recently announced "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga."

In an interview published on the recent issue of Weekly Famitsu, Kondo said that the subtitle of the game could not be truer, as this entry will conclude the series, which started in 2004, as a whole.

It is because of this that Falcom feels major pressure to make sure that "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga" will be what the fans expect it to be and give the series justice.

In line with this, the game will feature the biggest roster in the history of the series. The challenge here is to make sure that each character still gets the spotlight at some point while still making sure that the story is constructed as a single role-playing game.

Even the title logo itself captures the elements that the series is known for. The sphere behind the "IV" depicts The Great One and two treasures from "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III."

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga" is set to follow the "hopeless conclusion to Rean's story" and will make fans question: "Is Rean the protagonist in the first place?"

The state of the Empire has undergone sudden change due to the curse and general mobilization of the nation. There are also quests as a result of such circumstances. The relationship between each side, such as where they are positioned, will also change. The enemy side will also see various movements.

Kondo described "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga" as an "extremely dense RPG full of volume from start to finish."

With regard to the gameplay, the "Brave Order" and "Break" battle systems from the previous game will be "fine-tuned" for an "even greater sense of completion."

Kondo also revealed that Crossbell Police Department Special Support Section members Lloyd Bannings and Elie MacDowell "will begin moving toward the conclusion discussed at the end of The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki" and that "Renne Hayworth has major involvement with and Tita Russell and Crossbell" in the game.

Set for release on the PlayStation 4 next year, "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: The End of Saga" development is already 45 percent complete.