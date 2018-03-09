Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese space anime series “Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu: Die Neue These – Kaikou (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis – Encounter),” the first of two planned anime seasons based on the science fiction novels written by Yoshiki Tanaka.

An official broadcast schedule has been set for the upcoming Japanese space anime series, "Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu: Die Neue These – Kaikou (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis – Encounter)."

The series, which is based on Yoshiki Tanaka's science fiction novels, is the first of two planned seasons and has been listed with 12 episodes. It is being animated by Japanese animation studio Production I.G. under the direction of Shunsuke Tada. Noboru Takagi is handling the series scripts, while Yoko Kikuchi, Iwao Teraoka, and Katsura Tsushima are in charge of designing the characters. Takayuki Goto is serving as the chief animation director.

The project is being supervised by Tanaka's Wright Staff management firm, with Kitty Entertainment in on the planning. Tokuma Shoten is collaborating on the production, with DMM Pictures also collaborating on producing the series with Shochiku and Production I.G.

Popular Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano composed the opening theme song titled "Binary Star" as part of his SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] project. Japanese pop singer Uru will be providing the vocals.

On the other hand, the ending theme song titled "Wish" is being performed by the Japanese singer and fashion model ELISA.

The series tells the story of the decades-long interstellar war between the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, involving thousands of spaceships and millions of soldiers on both sides. Things will be stirred up when two new commanders enter the conflict: Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm of the Galactic Empire, and Yang Wen-Li of the Free Planets Alliance.

Their regular dealings with their superiors and subordinates will lead them through complicated political arrangements, plot strategies, and battle victories that will test and ultimately change them.

YouTube/松竹チャンネル/SHOCHIKUch

"The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis – Encounter" premieres on Tuesday, April 3, at 9 p.m. JST on the Family Gekijo channel. It will also air on Tokyo MX starting on Thursday, April 5, at 10:30 p.m. JST and on MBS and BS11 starting on Saturday, April 7. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

The second season, titled "Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu: Die Neue These – Seiran (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Thesis – Stellar War), will later be released in theaters in event screenings consisting of three films of four episodes each in 2019.