(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind."

Fans could finally learn more about the second downloadable content (DLC) coming to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as early as next week.

The DLC titled "Champions' Ballad" is set for release this month, but Square Enix is yet to get more specific than that, but that could change soon.

Nintendo will conduct a "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" stream on Dec. 12 (9 p.m. JST/7 a.m. ET) and media outlets hope that this will also be when they will finally learn when "Champions' Ballad" is coming out.

Even better is the exciting possibility that the long-awaited DLC might actually be released on that day. For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet.

"Champions' Ballad" is the last of the only two DLCs confirmed for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" so the excitement is understandable.

However, it is being speculated that it will not be the final content for the game. In the explorer's guide included in the Explorer Edition of the hit action-adventure game, a "Legend of Zelda" theorist and YouTuber points out the mention of "the first two DLC packs," referring to "Master Trials" and "Champions' Ballad."

The way Square Enix phrases it has him intrigued and under the impression that there are more DLCs on the way. If this is the case, it is possible that Square Enix will unpack the first details during the upcoming livestream as well.

After all, with the year almost at its end, Square Enix would want to hype fans up for next year, at least if they are cooking up something more for players of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which will mark its second year in 2018.

With the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" critically and commercially, gamers expect to see more of it through Square Enix's efforts to expand it.