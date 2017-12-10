"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has had the second "Champions' Ballad" DLC pack since Thursday, Dec. 7, and it was the talk of the town during The Game Awards 2017. As Nintendo showed in their new trailer, Link has a brand new ride to go with a set of new unlockable costumes.

The new trailer for "The Champion's Ballad" was one of the highlights of this year's The Game Awards, as Link gets his very own motorbike. The new expansion also brings a set of new costumes, some of which were callbacks to previous "Legend of Zelda" titles.

The Ravio's Hood headwear, for example, was a theme straight from "Legend of Zelda: Link Between Worlds," according to Gamespot. There's also the new Island Lobster shirt to go with that, as well as Zent's Helmet as an alternative.

For players who want their own Royal Guard get up, there's a complete set from head to toe that includes the Royal Guard Cap, Royal Guard Uniform and Royal Guard Boots.

In true "Legend of Zelda" fashion, these items have to be earned by searching for them out in the world. Players don't have to go far to secure them, though, since a set of quest hints will show up when the DLC is installed.

"The Champion's Ballad" is the second part of the expansion pass bundle for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" which costs $20. Getting the new content means getting the whole pass including "The Master Trials" which was released earlier this June, as the DLCs cannot be bought separately according to Polygon.

