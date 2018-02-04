'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Latest News: Update 1.5.0 Rolls Out

There's a new update for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" which just came out on Thursday, Feb. 1. The new patch, which also bumps up the game to version 1.5.0, does not have much to offer in terms of new content, but some translation features and game fixes did make it in the new update.

Update 1.5.0 for "Breath Of The Wild" is out just a couple of days before the weekend, although the changelog is very brief for what looks to be a major revision milestone, as Gamespot noted.

Zelda/Nintendo A new update for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has come out for the Nintendo Switch.

There are no new quests, cosmetic rewards or content whatsoever, but the update is still an important one for the international market for the game. With the update installed, players can now select new language text options for the game, including traditional or simplified Chinese.

Korean text is now supported as well, and these new choices can be picked out via the "language settings menu" on the Nintendo Switch. The new update is a small download, though, given that these new languages did not come with their own voice lines.

While the in-game captions may show up in Chinese or Korean text, the voices will still be the same default Japanese ones.

"Voice Language selection is not supported for the above languages. If you choose 'Match System Settings' in Options, voice data will be set to Japanese," the changelog explained, as quoted by Nintendo Everything.

Nintendo has also provided some gameplay tweaks and fixes, although the changelog did not specify what actual features update 1.5.0 actually affects. The "Various fixes to improve gameplay" are yet to be specified by the "Breath Of The Wild," development team, so it's mostly up to the players at this point to find out just what these new fixes did to the game.