Different factors ultimately led developers not to give players that kind of power

Facebook courtesy of The Legend of Zelda A quick look at the world featured inside 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" puts players in a vast, open-world and then lets them explore it in the ways they like. At one point in development, however, there was thought put into giving players more control over their surroundings.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed that they did think about giving players the power to control the weather, NintendoEverything reported.

This apparently happened earlier on in the development process, and the people working on the game ultimately decided against giving players control over the weather for a few reasons.

For one, turning the weather into something the player could control would have upped the number of variables in the world. Fujibayashi added that the feature did not really fit into "Breath of the Wild" as well.

The director also remarked that it was more interesting to have Link consistently needing to deal with the weather and that it was just more fun having things work the way they did.

Weather plays a huge role inside "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as it can affect a player's ability to journey comfortably across the in-game world.

As Gameranx noted in an earlier article, different types of weather could force players to adjust to them in various ways.

Sometimes, players need to seek out protection against the punishing heat. There are also other times they have to do something about the unbearable cold.

Rain and lightning storms could also cause players to temporarily halt their journeys and seek out shelter first.

Many players likely welcomed the challenge brought about by the different weather types, although there may also be quite a number of them that would have preferred more control.

Still, considering how successful "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has been, it seems that the developers' decision regarding the weather has worked out.