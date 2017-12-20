Nintendo Promo image for 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

In a recent interview, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" director Hidemaro Fujibayashi provided some insight on what fans can expect to arrive next for the popular video game.

This month, developers released the latest expansion content for the game called the "Champions' Ballad." Although Fujibayashi made it clear that nothing has been finalized yet for the next "Breath of the Wild" content, he told IGN: "I definitely have lots of ideas and lots of motivation right now."

Fujibayashi said in the same interview that, as a team, they get ideas as they go through the process of creating the base game and its downloadable contents. Along the way, the team would gather "lots of different, new ideas" that often lead to "new things" they want to develop and add to the game.

One of the gameplay aspects Fujibayashi specifically discussed is the gamers' long-time request of being able to pet dogs in the "Breath of the Wild" environment.

While the game director did not promise any specific changes in that matter, he said: "Even in situations like this, talking to people and finding out that people want to pet dogs gives me a lot of motivation, a lot of ideas for things we could put into the game."

The "Legend of Zelda" franchise is known as one of the pioneers in the open world video game genre. Over the years of its development, Nintendo further enhanced the gameplay elements present in the games such as the inclusion of animals as companions to the main protagonist, Link.

However, up to the current installment, players are still unable to pet the animals in the game.

While the developers have yet to definitively shut down the possibility or confirm the addition of the ability to pet dogs in the game, Fujibayashi explained in another interview with IGN: "If it came down to something like petting a dog, we would actually have to put in a custom action just for petting a dog that couldn't really be used for anything else."

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was released for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide on March 3.