'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' News: Version 1.3.3. Comes With Fixes, Amiibo Support

The second expansion for Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is arriving, hopefully, within the year. Apart from new content, the studio is bringing in a new update that will support the brand new Amiibo.

Noteworthy additions for Nintendo Switch and Wii U gamers are coming with version 1.3.3. of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Particularly, Nintendo has made a few tweaks to improve everyone's gaming experience. They have removed bugs that have annoyed and hampered players throughout the game.

Moreover, the update comes with a much-awaited support for four Amiibo figurines, including the heroes of the Divine Beast. Each figurine will grant players a specific bonus which can only be used once in every 24 hours.

Daruk Amiibo will give players a level 1 flame grant while the Mipha figurine will give a level 1 swim speed-up. As for Urbosa's Amiibo, players will be granted with electricity resistance while Revali offers cold resistance.

The said buffs only come with level 1 protection; nevertheless, they should be useful at certain parts of the game and when players get into a battle against Divine Beast bosses. With a little extra protection, it might improve gamers' odds against these tough enemies.

Players will also find bonus quest once the update is live. One particular side quest pertains to a special armor from Monolith Soft's upcoming "Xenoblade Chronicles 2." One will have to collect all the pieces of Rex the protagonist's armor to be able to build it.

The action-RPG is slated to launch next month exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is currently available for both Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Nintendo is still working on the second expansion titled "Champions Ballad" that should expand the main storyline's gameplay. A specific launch date has yet to be set.