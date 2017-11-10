'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Rumors: Listing Points to December Release for 'The Champions' Ballad'

New story and an additional dungeon among the features included in 'The Champions' Ballad'

There is still at least one more major downloadable content pack coming to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." And recently, a listing may have just revealed when players will be able to download it.

A listing for the DLC pack that was spotted on the Nintendo eShop suggested that players could be given access to this new add-on next month.

To be more specific, the listing indicated that the DLC pack will be released on Dec. 31, according to an image that can be seen in a report from Destructoid.

Now, there are some reasons to doubt that Dec. 31 really will be the exact release date for "The Champions' Ballad.

For one, the folks at Nintendo have not announced any specific date of arrival for the add-on just yet and have thus far only attached a "Holiday 2017" release window to it.

Another reason to be skeptical of that Dec. 31 release date is that it looks an awful lot like a placeholder and nothing more.

Notably, this is not the only listing that has pointed to a potential release date for the next "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" add-on.

A listing for an additional content download card that can be seen on Nintendo's Japanese website also drew some attention recently. The new content card is expected to grant players access to both "The Master Trials" DLC pack that was released earlier this year as well as "The Champions' Ballad."

Since the new content card is already due out on Nov. 23, there are some fans speculating that "The Champions' Ballad" could be made accessible on that same day.

Whenever it is released, "The Champions' Ballad" will provide players with a new story to go through as well as an additional dungeon to explore. More challenges are also going to be presented to players via this DLC pack.

More news about "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" should be made available soon.