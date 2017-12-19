'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Champions' Ballad' Review Roundup

"The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild" seems to be wrapping things up with "The Champions' Ballad" DLC, as it includes some challenges that will challenge even the players who have finished the main story.

It also serves as a last farewell to the four ancient champions, Revali, Daruk, Mipha and Urbosa. Link, in the course of the story expansion, follows in their footsteps as he takes on the same challenges that they did more than a hundred years ago before the fall of Hyrule, as recapped by Gamespot.

Twitter/Nintendo of America Nintendo launched the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" Champion's Ballad DLC Pack 2 on Dec. 7.

That's the main part of the story, in any case, as the players are presented with puzzles and challenges that are unique extensions of everything they have done throughout the course of the game.

That theme starts with the first quest, as Link returns to the Resurrection Chamber, the same cavern he woke up in after 100 years of sleep at the start of the game. As his first challenge, Link is given the One-hit Obliterator as the first of several challenges where Link can die in just one hit.

It's just one of the fresh ideas of the DLC that prompted GameSpot's Peter Brown to give it an 8, as a story expansion that just about misses the mark with the short narrative reveals.

IGN's Joe Skrebels agree, noting how Nintendo adds to an already perfect game with an extra dose of surprising puzzles, new challenges and of course, that motorbike. It's a fitting reward for players who have covered all but the one or two spots in Hyrule, given the way it makes travel effortless.

"The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild - Champions' Ballad" currently has a score of 79 on review aggregator Metacritic, with users giving it "Generally favorable reviews" at an average of 8.2 out of ten.