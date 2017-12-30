'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Tips: Guide to the Final Trial and Facing Monk Maz Koshia

Nintendo Gameplay preview and promo image for "Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Champions' Ballad"

The downloadable content called "The Champions' Ballad" comes with several new quests and a couple of new boss enemies to defeat. Luckily, guides and tips on how to win against these tasks are already available.

In "The Champions' Ballad," players will encounter a Final Trial, and reaching this stage signifies all the progress a person has made in the expansion game.

To access the Final Trial, reports noted that players must first fight off all four beasts that are located in each of the dungeons. Defeating these enemies do not present players with a ticket to the Final Trial, but each beast gives those who defeated them a special Champion skill that is needed to be qualified to fight in the Final Trial.

Meanwhile, completing the Divine Beasts quests does not only mean killing the enemies. Players much make sure that they have engaged in all dialogues in every dungeon to be certain that all loots and skills are won by the end of the mini quests.

Players would know if they are on their way to the Final Trial when they hear the voice of Zelda telling them to go back to the Shine of Resurrection, where the DLC game also started.

In the the Final Trial, players will face the stage boss named Monk Maz Koshia from the Yiga Clan. Upon starting the match, the enemy boss will attack in a very fast pace. So, according to reports, it will greatly help players if they know how to quickly maneuver and think fast when it is the right time to attack.

Players are advised to keep this rhythm until they have done enough damage on Monk Maz Koshia. Once the opponent's health is low enough, he will slow down with the attacks. But he will also prepare for another wave of attacks, so players must seize this opportunity to cause him further damage.

In the Final Trial -- which is located in the Great Plateau -- gamers will have access to the weapon called One-Hit Obliterator. It can be a powerful tool but also has its downsides. On the positive, it can kill an enemy with a single attack, which explains its name.

However, players must keep in mind that using the One-Hit Obliterator will consume a quarter of Link's total remaining health. The weapon is also only effective for close-range attacks, so players need to have a strategy before using it.