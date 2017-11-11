'The Legend of Zelda' News: 'Breath of the Wild' 1.3.3 Update Adds 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Armor For Free

Facebook/breathofthewildzelda A promotional photo of the video game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" update 1.3.3 brought in a new "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" armor as a surprise for the fans. Although it is offered for free, players will have to find it in order to add the crossover armor in their arsenal. Furthermore, the update also added support for the four Champion Amiibo figures released on Nov. 10.

The most recent Nintendo Direct, the second downloadable content (DLC) expansion for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is still slotted to launch sometime this year. To help alleviate the frustration of having to wait, the developers introduced some new with in update 1.3.3. The armor that was based on the theme of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is reminiscent of the costume that the protagonist of the game title wears. As such, it has a nostalgic design that fans would commonly see as a default costume for Rex in "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

To gain access to the new armor for free, players will have to complete the new side quest that was added in. Upon completion and successful collection of all pieces, the armor will be given as reward.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that the support for each of the new Champion Amiibo figures unlocks a helmet based on each of the beasts. Furthermore, specific abilities will be awarded for each figurine. This will be as follows: Daruk will receive Vah Rudania Divine Helm and Flame Guard, Mipha with Vah Ruta Divine Helm and Swim Speed Up, Urbosa with Vah Naboris Divine Helm and Electricity Resistance, and Revali with Vah Medoh Divine Helm and Cold Resistance. Each of the abilities will be set at level one.

Aside from the new armor and the support for the four figures, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" also fixed some bugs to improve gameplay. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is now available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. The second expansion will be titled "The Champions' Ballads," and it will be released in 2017.