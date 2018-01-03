Positive reaction to the freedom offered in 'Breath of the Wild' has impacted how Aonuma thinks it fits into the series

There are many reasons for why gamers all over the world fell in love with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," ranging from the revamped gameplay mechanics to the new storyline.

It also seems like many gamers loved the open world the title provided and how developers gave them endless opportunities to explore and see this world in the ways they wanted to do so.

It was not just the players who have fallen in love with that open world and the freedom of exploration offered by the game.

Speaking recently to IGN, series producer Eiji Aonuma talked about how the way that fans had reacted to the freedom they have been given in the game had impacted the way he thinks about the future of the series.

According to Aonuma, "that level of freedom is something that needs to be maintained in Zelda games going forward."

Many fans of "The Legend of Zelda" series will likely be pleased to learn about Aonuma's statement, as it is a pretty good indicator that the developers are not going to revert back to making old-style games and will instead try to improve upon what they already did in "Breath of the Wild."

In "Breath of the Wild," players can stumble upon all kinds of different locations including stables, towers and villages that posses their own unique features. More than 100 Shrines of Trials are also scattered throughout Hyrule and those provide their own rewards.

Fans will likely be looking for those things again in the next installment of the series, so it is highly possible the developers will continue to include them as well.

For now, it does not seem like the next "The Legend of Zelda" game is still anywhere close to being ready, though expectations for it are likely escalating already.