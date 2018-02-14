'The Librarians' Season 5 Renewal Rumors: TNT's Online Survey May Lock In Show's Future

Facebook/TheLibrarians Promotional image for 'The Librarians'

TNT has yet to renew "The Librarians" for a fifth season, but a recent survey might decide its ultimate fate.

According to CarterMatt, TNT has released an online survey for fans of "The Librarians" to answer. The survey asks for the user's opinions, which could be vital when it comes to the future of the series. It also promises "exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content" that is not meant to go public outside of the survey.

The publication posits that the survey could be a way for the network to gauge just how many fans there are. It could also help the writers structure the potential fifth season, which may begin with an entirely fresh start.

As Den of Geek reported, the season 4 finale of "The Librarians" concluded with the show basically restarting. While the episode could also serve as a satisfying series finale, it also lays the groundwork for possibly more stories that can be told.

Right now, no one can know for sure whether TNT has faith in the show. The network is also known for axing shows that are popular among audiences and keeping those that are not. But, with a couple of original content on their final leg, there is more room for "The Librarians" and more reason to keep it around.

The ratings for the show are admittedly not impressive and cannot be compared to the likes of "Game of Thrones" or "This Is Us," but it does boast a loyal fanbase. Ratings can also shoot up sometimes in the middle of a show's run, and "The Librarians" is a relatively new show with only four seasons under its belt. Additionally, the cast members of the show are not going anywhere, having expressed their desire to do more episodes should the network allow them to.

Since nothing can be known for certain, though, fans should take this news with a grain of salt.