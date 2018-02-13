'The Little Drummer Girl' Miniseries With Alexander Skarsgård Begins Filming in Europe

Filming has begun for "The Little Drummer Girl" in Europe with award-winning actor Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh. The AMC and BBC miniseries collaboration is an adaptation of a John le Carre spy novel published in 1983.

The show will be the first TV project for the highly acclaimed film director Park Chan-wook ("Assassination"). "The Little Drummer," which will have six episodes, is the second le Carre adaptation on the small screen after "The Night Manager" in 2016.

The story centers on a spy, Martin Kurtz, (Skarsgård) who recruits an actress and activist, Charlie, (Pugh) to foil a terrorist scheme. But a spymaster, Joseph (Shannon), has been orchestrating things behind the scenes.

In the early '80s, Diane Keaton starred in the movie adaptation of "The Little Drummer Girl" as Charlie. Klaus Kinski and Yorgo Voyagis played Kurtz and Joseph respectively.

"At the core of this story is an extremely painful, but thrilling, romance. This is what makes the story universal, reaching beyond borders and languages and remaining incredibly current," the director said. "This is what makes the story universal, reaching beyond borders and languages and remaining incredibly current."

Esteemed novelist John Grisham told Bill Moyers in an interview several years ago that "The Little Drummer" Girl is his favorite book. He described the plot as clever and brilliant.

AMC and BBC believe that "The Little Drummer Girl" has the same potential for success as "The Night Manager." The latter series, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman, was well received in the international awards circuit. Both shows come from the same production team.

Mike Leslie and Claire Wilson wrote the script adaptation for "The Little Drummer Girl." The Ink Factory and 127 Wall are the production companies behind the miniseries.

AMC and BBC will announce the premiere date for "The Little Drummer Girl" at a later time.