'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action News, Rumors: Disney Offers Directorial Role to Rob Marshall?

Youtube/DisneyMusicVEVO A screenshot from the music video of the song "Part of Your World" by Jodi Benson from the movie "The Little Mermaid."

Disney may have found the director for their upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

Multiple reports claim that Disney has offered the role of director to Rob Marshall. The director is no stranger to Disney as he had worked with the company for a few films, which include "Pirates of the Carribbean: On Stranger Tides" and "Into the Woods." Apparently, Disney has enjoyed working with the director and has now made him the top choice to direct their upcoming live-action adaptation of their classic animated film "The Little Mermaid."

News of a live-action adaptation for "The Little Mermaid" has been going around for years, but it was only last year that the company has confirmed the authenticity of the news when they tapped Broadway star Lin Manuel-Miranda (Hamilton) and long-time Disney collaborator and composer Alan Menken to write the music for the film. Menken, for his part, has composed several of the songs and scores for a number of Disney classics such as "Alladin," "Pocahontas," "Tangled," "Beauty and the Beast" and the original animated "The Little Mermaid."

It has been said that Marshall is planning to make a decision soon once the winter holidays are over. If he does take up the job, this would ultimately become his fourth Disney film following "On Stranger Tides," "Into the Woods" and the live-action sequel "Mary Poppins Returns," which also stars Lin Manuel-Miranda and Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins herself.

Rob Marshall's involvement, as well as Miranda's and Menken's, gives a solid idea for the fans of "The Little Mermaid" that the upcoming live-action film will be a musical. This isn't entirely a surprise since Disney's recent live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson had been quite a success as a musical. However, Disney's other confirmed live-action adaptation, "Mulan," has been confirmed to not be a musical.