'The Looming Tower' Air Date, News: Hulu's 9/11 Series Open to Future Seasons

Hulu has an upcoming drama series covering the events that transpired before the 9/11 attacks and while there is a definite ending to this story, producers revealed they are open to plotting more seasons.

REUTERS/Sara K. Schwittek The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane in New York September 11, 2001.

Showrunner Dan Futterman told a panel at the Television Critics Association that "The Looming Tower" will end the first season with the 9/11 attacks. If Hulu, however, orders more seasons, they already have ideas on how to expound on the story despite key characters dying.

"There's a possibility of going backwards in time, there's the possibility of going forwards in time," Futterman said. "Without giving too much away, some of the cast would have to change."

Jeff Daniels lead the cast of "The Looming Tower" season 1 as John O'Neill, the counter-terrorism expert from the FBI. The real person behind the character died on Sept. 11 as he was coordinating with the evacuation of people trapped at the World Trade Center.

The series is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book that Lawrence Wright wrote and published in 2006. "The Looming Tower" focused on the personalities involved in the 9/11 attacks from both the side of the terrorists and the U.S. authorities with the FBI and the CIA.

Daniels told the same panel that he found playing O'Neill a big challenge. He described his character as a belligerent special agent, who ruffled feathers between the FBI and CIA. Unfortunately, he was right about the terrorist attacks.

"That was interesting to play and, as I told [writer Dan Futterman] when I signed on, I had no clue how to play it," Daniels stated.

"The Looming Tower" will stream on Hulu with 10 episodes. The first season will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 3:00 a.m. EST. The show also stars Alec Baldwin (George Tenet), Bill Camp (Robert Chesney), Ella Rae Peck (Heather), Louis Cancelmi (Vince Stuart), Peter Sarsgaard (Martin Schmidt), Michael Stuhlbarg (Richard Clarke) and Tahar Rahim (Ali Soufan).