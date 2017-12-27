'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series News: Is Ian McKellen Reprising His Gandalf Role?

REUTERS/Neil Hall British actor Ian McKellen attends the Evening Standard Theatre awards in London, in this November 30, 2014 file picture.

Now that "The Lord of the Rings" has been confirmed for a TV series adaptation, there is one more question that fans cannot stop asking: Will actor Ian McKellen reprise his role as Gandalf?

One of the biggest reveals this year was the confirmation that "The Lord of the Rings" was going to be made into a TV series after Amazon closed a licensing deal. However, there were few to no other details available considering that the project is still in its very early stages of production.

Despite the lack of other details, fans were already way ahead of things and hoped that one of the original cast members of the movie series would be part of the TV show adaptation.

Recently, McKellen appeared on Graham Norton's Radio 2 show (via Esquire ME) where he was asked about the possibility of him joining the TV series.

While McKellen was on the radio show to promote a different project, Norton did not let the chance slip to ask about the possibility of him reprising his role as Gandalf.

Norton asked: "Now isn't that annoying? That there's going to be another Gandalf in town?"

The actor then replied: "I haven't said yes because I haven't been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it?"

McKellen seemed very open to the possibility of joining the TV series adaptation as he also said: "Gandalf is over 7000 years old, so I'm not too old [yet]."

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that actor Andy Serkis had ruled out the notion of him joining the show. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I don't know if I'd want to go back into the Lord of the Rings realm. I feel like I've spent a large chunk of my life doing that. I'll say good luck and I think fresh eyes are probably a good thing."

Amazon has yet to announce the release date of "The Lord of the Rings" season 1.