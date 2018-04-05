Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee

As I walk toward the balcony where my hero fell,

I feel strangely drawn in

enwrapped

by invisible hands

of comfort and welcome.

Hands that welcome the peacemakers of the world

"come and witness the place where a fellow peacemaker fell

and inherited the king-dom of God."

At once

when I look up

to the barren balcony

I see the hollow stillness

empty peace today

and running feet bounding up stairs in yesteryear.

In the same breath

I see the lone wreathe that hangs from the clean white balcony railing

and the fingers of Abernathy and Young pointing over the bloodstained railing

confused, angry, powerless, angry, powerless

they point --

to no one.

In the same instant

I see white flowers on the railing

and red blood dripping from the balcony floor.

Peace and confusion

and the end of a movement.

Peace and confusion

and the end of an era.

Peace and confusion

and the end of a life.

That life was not only the Dr's.

it was the innocent life of a country

shot down on a balcony in Memphis.

That country

now well acquainted

with disillusionment -

now well acquainted

with grief

and the sudden death of prophets.

W... W... J... D... ?

What did Jesus do that day on the balcony

of the Lorraine Motel?

Jesus,

well acquainted with the grief of sudden death,

wept...