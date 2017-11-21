'The Magicians' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in New Trailer

Facebook/MagiciansSYFY Promotional image for 'The Magicians'

Syfy has released the official trailer for "The Magicians" season 3, along with its highly-anticipated premiere date.

The trailer features Quentin (Jason Ralph) and his friends working to find a way to get magic back. It can be recalled that the season 2 finale saw magic disappearing from the world after the deaths of Ember and Umber.

The group of young magicians is desperate to have magic back in their lives and the world, so they must go on a quest to retrieve it. Based on the trailer, it seems that they are tasked with finding keys that are crucial to the restoration of magic. However, their journey will not be without its obstacles.

For one thing, the fairies will be a threat to Quentin and his friends. While not a lot is known about the fairies, executive producer Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly in April that more details will be revealed about the magical beings.

"There's a lot about them we haven't unveiled yet. We haven't explained them very well, and that's on purpose because all the juicy stuff is coming in season 3," Gamble teased.

The EP added that the fairies had plans that may interfere with the magicians' goals. "But you know, the fairies are this cool species and this whole hierarchy that's been living alongside our kings and queens. It actually makes them a very specific threat. They have their own desires and they have their own plans and those intersect and those plans intersect with Eliot, and Margo and Fillory."

Fans can also look forward to seeing some new faces in the upcoming season. According to TVLine, Jaime Ray Newman has been tapped to portray Irene McAllistair, a member of Brakebills' Board of Trustees who also happens to be part of a powerful family of magicians. Newman is set to guest star in several episodes in season 3.

Apart from Newman, Felicia Day will also be part of the season 3 cast. According to Nerdist, Day will portray the role of Poppy, a Dragonologist who knows plenty about magic and will help the magicians in their quest. Fans of Lev Grossman's novel series, from which the show is based, will immediately recognize her.

"The Magicians" season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m. EST on Syfy.