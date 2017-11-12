'The Magicians' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: 'Veronica Mars' Alum Joins Ensemble

(Photo: Twitter/JaimeRayNewman) Jaime Ray Newman.

"General Hospital" alum Jaime Ray Newman is joining season 3 of the Syfy fantasy series "The Magicians."

According to TVLine, the actress will play the role of Irene McAllistair, a member of Board of Trustees in Brakebills who has known Dean Fogg (Rick Worthy) for years.

The new "The Magicians" season 3 character also happens to be part of an old and powerful family of magicians. Not much is known about what her intentions are and what she uses her skills for.

This won't be Newman's first go in a fantasy drama having appeared in "Eastwick," which aired in 2009. She was also in "Veronica Mars" and science fiction series "Eureka."

Before her stint on "The Magicians" season 3, fans will see Newman in the new Netflix Marvel series "The Punisher" starring Jon Bernthal. She will play the role of Sarah Lieberman, the wife of David Lieberman, a former member of the National Security Agency.

Newman's casting follows the announcement that Felicia Day is also joining the show as Poppy, who is known as a dragon expert in the novels by Lev Grossman where the show is based. In an official statement by the actress:

I am thrilled to join "The Magicians" this season. The show is one of my favorites, the cast is incredible to work with, and showrunner, Sera Gamble, is one of my Hollywood heroes. I can't wait for fans to meet Poppy!

When "The Magicians" returns with a new season, fans will see the characters grapple with the idea that magic is no longer in the world with Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) wallowing in sadness because of it.

Quentin (Jason Ralph) and Julia (Stella Maeve), on the other hand, will find a way to figure out how to get things back to the way they were. How Irene and Poppy will figure in all of this, fans will learn when "The Magicians" season 3 premieres January next year.