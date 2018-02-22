'The Magicians' Season 3 Spoilers: Musical Episode To Air In March

Facebook/MagiciansSYFY Promotional image for 'The Magicians'

"The Magicians" will be doing a musical episode.

According to Vanity Fair, the cast of the Syfy fantasy series will be performing four musical numbers in an upcoming episode of the third season. One of the songs that will be featured is "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie.

"I'm going to be punished in the afterlife for going along with it," star Jason Ralph, who plays Quentin Coldwater, told the publication about singing in the episode. "I get to be a pop star for a week, and people are paid to tell me that I sound great."

Another song in the upcoming episode, which is performed by Jade Tailor, who plays Kady Orloff-Diaz, is "All I Need Is the Girl" from "Gypsy." However, the version Tailor sings is the one with alternate lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim, "All I Need Is the Boy," which is better suited for girls.

This is not the first time the show has featured a song number. They previously did "One Day More" from "Les Miserables" in a season 2 episode. At the rate the show is going, it would not be too surprising should "The Magicians" feature more musical numbers in future episodes — something Ralph feels the same way about.

"Every week I get a new script in my e-mail, and as I'm reading these really intense or emotional scenes, I keep half-expecting them to turn into a surprise musical number," he said.

The musical episode is not due to air until March 7, so fans will have some waiting to do. In the meantime, they can look forward to the upcoming episode, titled "Six Short Stories About Magic." The episode's brief synopsis states that Julia (Stella Maeve) and Fen (Brittany Curran) will take on the task of investigating a group of dangerous magicians. Meanwhile, Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo's (Summer Bishil) reign will be tested.

A cryptic teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. While it does not reveal much about what lies ahead, it does feature the intriguing magic trick of going through mirrors.

"The Magicians" season 3 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on Syfy.