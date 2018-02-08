Amazon's award-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" goes back to filming for season 2 in the spring. Potentially, a "Gilmore Girls" star might be in the new installment but whom could Lauren Graham play?

Filming for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 2 will start in March in New York, as creator Amy Sherman-Palladino confirmed. The production has been looking at locations around the state, which could resemble the New York resorts that existed from the '40s until the '70s.

Apparently, Mrs. Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Suzie (Alex Borstein) will go on the road for her comedy gigs she'll perform at these resorts that used to host great comedy stars like Jerry Lewis, Billy Crystal and Joan Rivers.

Broshnahan, however, intimated that her character will have a tough time balancing her new life in season 2. Midge is a single mom with two kids and she's trying to patch up her relationship with her ex-husband and parents while pursuing a new career as a stand-up comic.

"Those three words, they don't work together very well," the actress said, adding that Midge still very much identifies as a mom and housewife. "So I look forward to watching her struggle to maintain those three different identities simultaneously."

Meanwhile, Sherman-Palladino revealed that "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham would like to appear as a guest in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 2. Fans love the actress for her role as the single mom, Lorelai Gilmore, who also has a career as a hotel manager.

In many ways, her character can relate to Midge as a solo parent. Graham could also run one of the resorts that Midge and visit, as a shoutout to Lorelai.

"Lauren wants to be something very specific," the show creator said of her conversation with Graham. "She has it all figured out."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 1, which won an award for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Brosnahan) at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, is still streaming on Amazon. Season 2's release date has not yet been announced.