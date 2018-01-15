'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2 Spoilers: Midge Takes Her Jokes on the Road

Golden Globe Best Comedy Series winner "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will return for a second season on the Amazon streaming platform. Its new storyline will feature Midge Maisel (Rachel Broshnahan) going on the road for her comedy gigs.

Facebook/MaiselTV Rachel Brosnahan won a Golden Globes Best Actress award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" from Amazon.

Creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, best known for their other show "Gilmore Girls," confirmed some plots that will be explored in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 2 via TV Line. Midge will be performing at the Catskills, which was popular New York resort town that usually booked top comedians for hotel guests until the '70s.

Apart from Midge's exciting storyline, the upcoming episodes will also potentially cover Susie's (Alex Borstein) sexual orientation, as well as aspects of her personal life. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 2 will also open with a slight but insignificant time jump.

The show, set in the 1950s, follows the story of a married woman whose perfect life crumbled after her husband, an aspiring stand-up comic, confessed to cheating. She used comedy as an outlet for her grief and realized that she's better at this job than her husband.

"When I read the script, the thing that stood out to me the most is that Midge is the most unapologetically confident woman I'd ever read in a script," Brosnahan said after winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the recent Golden Globes. "[It] scared the crap out of me and desperately made me want to play this part."

Amazon has not yet announced the premiere date for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 2. The cast and crew, however, are still in the middle of filming the new episodes.

Following its major double Golden Globes wins, Amazon streamed "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 1 episodes for free over the weekend. All eight episodes were accessible to interested viewers without any membership or subscription requirements beginning Friday, Jan. 12, until the evening of Monday, Jan. 15.