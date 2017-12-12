'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Shoo-In for Golden Globes Best Comedy? When is Season 2 Returning?

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" launched its season on the Amazon streaming platform in November. The freshman series, however, is proving to be a powerhouse in the awards circuit.

Facebook/MaiselTV Rachel Brosnahan is the lead in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon.

The comedy from "Gilmore Girls" creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and husband Dan Palladino snagged a nomination at the Golden Globes for Best Television Series in a Comedy. Star Rachel Brosnahan (Mrs. Maisel) also earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has strong chances of winning the 2018 Golden Globes race, according to awards observers. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics and since it is newly-released, voters are likely going to remember it more than the others. It's also a contender at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Amazon gave "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" a second season renewal even before the series kicked off its run. No word yet on when the new episodes will arrive on the platform, but there's usually a year-long gap between season releases.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is a story about a 1950s Jewish housewife whose husband leaves for his secretary. She begins to pick up the pieces and finds herself by landing a job and moonlighting as a stand-up comic, one that her husband used to do as his passion.

Mrs. Maisel becomes a hilarious hit on stage, but she finds that stand-up comedy isn't so simple and there are plenty of hurdles in the business. On the personal side, the show is also about an adult woman's personal relationship with her parents, in-laws and the man who promised to be with her in good times and bad.

"The first season is largely about Midge working with [her manager] Susie, and them developing a friendship and a professional relationship," Brosnahan said in an exclusive interview with Bustle. "By the end we're only just beginning to see what Midge as a professional comedian will look like. I think in Season 2 [how others respond] will be something that will probably be pretty prominent."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime with eight hour-long episodes.