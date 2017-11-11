'The Mayor' Season 1 Spoilers: Courtney Makes a Tough Choice About Himself

Facebook/TheMayorABC Promotional image for 'The Mayor'

The upcoming episode of "The Mayor" season 1 will see Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) making a tough decision.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Here Comes The Governor," states that the governor of California will be making an official visit to Fort Grey. Naturally, the mayor's office will be busy making plans and organizing a tour.

However, things take a swift turn when one of Courtney's old rap videos resurfaces and becomes news. The video will result in the endangerment of potential funding for their city. With the video out and the governor headed to Fort Grey, Courtney and his staff will have to make a choice. He can either issue a public apology or stay true to himself.

Elsewhere, Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown) will be competing against her friend Krystal (Wendy Raquel Robinson), though she does not want to take part in it.

In the previous episode, titled "Will You Accept This Rose?," Courtney had an upcoming gala to attend and he asked Amber (Kali Hawk) to be his date. However, when he came across Danielle (Meagan Tandy), an old crush from high school, he asked her to be his date instead. He called Amber and made up an excuse to break their date, saying that the gala was a work function.

At the gala, Courtney and Danielle were very flirtatious, leading to pictures of them being snapped and published in the newspaper. Courtney was outraged by the invasion of his privacy, but Valentina (Lea Michele) made it clear to him that it comes with being a public figure. He had sent Amber multiple text messages, but she was ignoring him. He also found out that Danielle was only using him. After he apologized to Amber, she gave him another shot.

Dina, on the other hand, was relentlessly pursued by her church's pastor (Arsenio Hall) to join the choir. She did not want any part of it, but he did not give up. He even showed up at her house and invited himself in. In the end, she gave in and sang her solo in front of everyone.

"The Mayor" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.