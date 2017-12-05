'The Mayor' Season 1 Spoilers: Courtney Tries to Save a Historic Music Venue

Facebook/TheMayorABC Promotional image for 'The Mayor'

The upcoming episode of "The Mayor" season 1 will see Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) trying to save a Fort Grey music venue.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Monuments Man," states that Courtney and his gang will learn that Tito's Ballroom, a historic music venue in his hometown, will be permanently closing down because the place cannot afford to pay the increasing rental fees. In an effort to save Tito's Ballroom, Courtney will organize a music festival and will ask E-40, a Bay Area rap legend, to be the headliner. There will only be one man standing in his way: Ed Gunt (David Spade). Gunt does not want to save the club, so Courtney will turn to a surprising method to convince his opponent.

Elsewhere, Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown) will accept the task of becoming the choir director at the church. However, she will come to realize that her way of teaching is not exactly beneficial to her group.

ABC has yet to renew "The Mayor" for a second season. Even though the show has an interesting premise, it has been struggling with ratings. And, according to TV Series Finale, there is a reasonable chance that the network will end up axing the show instead of giving it another shot. However, since nothing has been officially announced yet, fans can only keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Here Comes the Governor."

Courtney secured the support of the Governor of California. However, an old rap video consisting of explicit lyrics surfaced, causing the governor to pull back on his offer of funding unless Courtney makes a public apology. After being convinced by his friends, Courtney decided not to apologize and told the press that he does not want to be like other politicians. In a surprising twist, the governor liked Courtney's speech.

"The Mayor" season 1 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.