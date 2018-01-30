'The Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Ends 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's' Box Office Reign

Facebook/Maze Runner: The Death Cure The third and final "Maze Runner" movie, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has resumed filming and is slated to arrive in February next year.

20th Century Fox's "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has finally sprinted past Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" at the box office. Last weekend, the "Jumaji" sequel's global box office reign came to an end as the third installment in the popular "The Maze Runner" trilogy opened in theaters and raked in at least $23.5 million on its opening weekend.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" opened second only to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." On its second week, however, the film managed to beat the blockbuster at the box office and has since then sat on top of the charts. Last week, "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" opened in theaters and immediately hit the top spot of box office charts on Friday with $8.4 million, pushing "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" down to the second spot with $3.7 million.

"The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the third installment in the highly popular franchise and provides an astonishing conclusion to the trilogy. Although "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" came back on top on Sunday evening, the third "Maze Runner" film is expected to keep going strong throughout the week and dethrone the "Jumanji" sequel yet again.

The third installment in the "Maze Runner" dystopian trilogy stars Dylan O'Brien and had a delayed opening due to the injuries sustained by the actor on the set of the film. The original "Maze Runner" opened in theaters in 2014 and raked in $32.5 million. This was followed by "The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" that launched with $30.6 million.

"The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" follows O'Brien's character and his friends as they try to rescue their other cohorts from government headquarters. It currently has a B+ Cinemascore.

Aside from "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," other films on the box office's top five last weekend are "Hostiles," "The Greatest Showman" and "The Post."