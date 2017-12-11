Facebook/MazeRunnerMovie The third and final "Maze Runner" movie, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has resumed filming and is slated to arrive in February next year.

20th Century Fox released on Friday the final trailer for "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure," giving fans a closer look at the final movie in the trilogy. The trailer teases an emotional yet action-packed conclusion for the movie series, with the Gladers returning to the most dangerous labyrinth taken over by WCKD to fight back.

Although "The Death Cure" has had several troubles in its production, the project is finally taking off and is shaping up to be one of 2018's blockbusters. Marketing for the movie started quite late this year, with Fox releasing the first trailer just a couple of months ago. The first trailer only featured a single action sequence, which fans get a better look at in the final, full-length trailer released on Friday.

The new trailer offers more footage from the upcoming movie and gives a better sense of its story, focusing on the Gladers and their return to the land ruled by the WCKD. The trailer hints that not all of the Gladers will be able to make it out of the labyrinth alive.

"The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" follows Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) as he leads his pack of runaway Gladers on their final and most life-threatening mission yet. To be able to save their friends, Thomas and the Gladers need to enter the legendary Last City, the labyrinth controlled by the WCKD and is the most dangerous maze of all. The movie will reportedly answer all the questions that the Gladers have had in their heads since the first time they broke into the maze.

Directed by Wes Ball, "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" follows the events in 2014's "The Maze Runner" and 2015's "The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials." The movie was originally slated for release in February 2017, but the production was delayed after O'Brien suffered severe injuries while filming.

"The Maze Runner: The Death Cure" hits theaters on Jan. 26, 2018.