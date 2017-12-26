'The Meg' Latest News: First Look Image Features Jason Statham Coming Face to Face With Giant Shark

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jason Statham is set to star in monster shark thriller, "Meg," coming to theaters on August 2018.

The first official image for "The Meg" shows Jason Statham coming face to face with a giant prehistoric shark. The movie is one of the most highly-anticipated shark movies in the pipeline, centering on Statham's navy captain character.

While little is known about the plot of "The Meg," the first look image teases that it is going to be nothing less than awesome. In the image, Statham is shown encountering a man-eating Megalodon, an underwater giant creature once thought to be already extinct. The shark has a nasty-looking scar, but it remains to be seen if it is a homage to the beast from "Jaws 2."

For decades, killer shark movies have been among the most favorite movies of moviegoers. Syfy previously made original movies like "Ghost Shark," "Sharktopus" and "Sharknado," all featuring killer sharks as the major threat. However, the last time that studios gambled on a big-ticker shark movie was in 1999, when "Deep Blue Sea" was released. "The Shallows," the most recent shark movie, was made out of meager budget but surprisingly became a huge hit for Columbia Pictures.

"The Meg," which will hit theaters next year, is a $150 million movie based on a series of books by Steve Alten. The story centers on Statham's character a navy captain who's assigned to rescue a group of scientists from a deep sea research station who are being attacked by a prehistoric shark. Considering Statham's personal encounter with the Megalodon, it is no doubt that "The Meg" is one of the must-see movies of 2018.

"The Meg" has been in development for years but has hit some snags in its production. Initially, director Eli Roth expressed interest to helm the project. However, the directorial chair ended up with "National Treasure" director Jon Turtletaub.

"The Meg" will hit theaters on Aug. 10, 2018.