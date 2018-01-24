'The Meg' Latest News: Warner Bros. Releases New Preview Image Featuring Jason Statham and the Crew

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jason Statham is set to star in monster shark thriller, "Meg," coming to theaters on August 2018.

A new photo from "The Meg" has been released by Warner Bros. this week, showing Jason Statham and his crew. The movie has had a troubled production for years, but with the new photo, it looks like the project is finally taking shape.

In the image, Statham is at the center, surrounded by the crew that consists of Page Kennedy (who plays DJ), Ruby Rose (who plays Jaxx Herd), Li Bingbing (who plays Suyin), Cliff Curtis (who plays James). The photo is set in the interiors of the doomed ship found at the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Statham is set to play Jonas Taylor in the film, where he is pitted against a 75-foot-long Carcharodon megalodon. Other cast members who are not present in the picture are "The Office" star Rainn Wilson, "Kong: Skull Island" star Robert Taylor, "Death Note's" Masi Oka and "Battle of the Sexes'" Jessica McNamee.

Based on Steve Alten's 1997 book "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror," "The Meg" follows a deep-sea submersible as it gets attacked by a gigantic creature previously thought to be extinct. As the crew gets trapped inside the disabled submersible at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, Taylor is recruited by visionary oceanographer Dr. Minway Zhang (Winston Chao) to rescue the crew from the massive shark. In the film, Statham's character will team up with Suyin in confronting his fears and saving the crew.

Since Alten's book came out two decades ago, talks about a film adaptation of the novel have been around. However, it's only now that the project is finally making significant progress. In 2015, "Hostel" director Eli Roth was reportedly tapped to direct the project, but he stepped down a year later and was replaced by "National Treasure" director Jon Turtletaub. Last year, Statham officially signed on for the project.

Originally set for release in March, "The Meg" is now scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 10.