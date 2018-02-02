'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Alba Attends Church After Confessing to Substance Abuse Issues

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Alba (Carla Jimenez) going to church.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Church," states that Alba will confess to having a substance abuse problem. This will lead her to go to church, but she will not be alone. Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and the rest of the gang will be there to support her as they tag along on Alba's visit. After that, Alba will invite her priest to Sunday football, and things take a surprising turn when the Pembertons find themselves liking him.

Ben (Jack Stanton), on the other hand, will have his own spiritual problems to deal with. He will find himself questioning his belief in God, which will compel Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) to provide the youngest Pemberton with some guidance.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey, Sabrina, and Chip (Thomas Barbusca) rushing to the door after hearing a loud crash. When they open the door, they are shocked to find a crashed car tipped over. Emerging from behind is Alba, revealing that she was the one behind the wheel. She punches the air before falling over.

The next scene shows Alba at the hospital, recovering from the entire ordeal. She tells Mickey and Jimmy that she feels that she has to attend rehab. However, Mickey does not agree with the decision. She adamantly says no, explaining that rehab "sucks the zip out of you."

It looks like Alba is not the only person who has substance abuse issues, though. Mickey herself is seen having trouble staying sober. She secretly drinks alcohol from the fridge and jumps in surprise when Alba calls her out. Mickey argues that Alba should not sneak up on her, but her burps giver her away.

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.