'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Chip Learns His True Background in the Fall Finale

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Chip (Thomas Barbusca) learning the truth about his father.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Divorce," states that Chip will find out that Christopher Pemberton (Laird Macintosh) is not his real father. Poodle (Tricia O'Kelley) apparently had an affair years ago that resulted in the birth of Chip. The discovery will surely be a surprising one for Chip, who will then set out to look for his biological father.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Jimmy's (Scott MacArthur) relationship will be put under a microscope as the couple tries to re-evaluate things between them.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey accompanying Chip and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) to visit their parents in prison. Chip is obviously caught off guard by the stunning news and does not know how to react to it. Mickey asks him if he is doing okay, but it is soon clear that he is far from it. With a blank stare on his face, he loses control of his head and bangs it against the table in front of them, startling everyone.

The next scene shows Jimmy walking in on Mickey doing something with her laptop. It remains to be seen what it is, but it is apparent from her reaction that she did not want to get caught and was not expecting Jimmy to come in. Jimmy shouts "A-ha!" as if he caught her doing something she should not have been doing.

The clip also teases Chip being kicked in the groin and Alba (Carla Jimenez) assuring Mickey that she has got the night handled.

"Don't worry," she says. "I will not let this night be tarnished by incest."

"The Mick" season 2 fall finale will air on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.