'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey and Alba Accidentally Kidnap a Young Boy

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Alba (Carla Jimenez) returning a lost boy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Dump," states that Mickey and Alba will become chaperones for a school field trip that includes Ben (Jack Stanton). Their field trip does not sound all too exciting, though, as they will visit a trash dump.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Mickey and Alba learn that an unfamiliar young boy has joined them on the bus during their trip back. They will then put their heads together in order to return the boy. But, to no one's surprise, Mickey and Alba will encounter some bumps in the road.

Elsewhere, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) will join forces. The two siblings will use the Colonel's (E. J. Callahan) status as a veteran to their benefit, but their plot will inexplicably backfire.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey and Alba seated on either side of a row in the bus. They look extremely dissatisfied as the children surrounding them misbehave in all sorts of ways, throwing things at each other. Their problem will only get worse, though, as the next scene shows Mickey realizing that they have inadvertently "picked up an extra kid" who is not a student at Ben's school.

Their negligence could be misinterpreted as a kidnapping, which Mickey is gravely concerned about. She tells Alba that they are far from being kidnappers, but the latter makes a really good point in her explanation of the otherwise.

"We took him. We've established communication with the police," Alba begins listing, as Mickey is shown calling 911. "We brought him to a second location," Alba continues, showing Ben and the unfamiliar boy playing video games in helmets on the couch. Mickey agrees that the odds are stacked against them.

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.