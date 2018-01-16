'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey and the Gang Find Jimmy in New York City

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and the kids going on a trip to the Big Apple.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The City," states that Mickey and the gang will head to New York City. While there, they will learn that Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) has been doing very well for himself. He is now working at an investment firm, and his career is thriving. Mickey, in an attempt to secure Jimmy a promotion, talks him up to the firm's partners while conversing with them. It remains to be seen, though, whether her efforts will prove fruitful or disastrous.

Elsewhere, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) — after discovering from his own parents that Christopher (Laird Macintosh) is not his biological father — will go pay his real dad, Howard Buckley (Matthew Glave), a visit.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey opening the door to two police officers. They ask whether she is Mackenzie, prompting Mickey to respond by running away. However, she does not get very far as she trips over the stairs and slams to the ground.

It is revealed, though, that the two police officers are not there to arrest Mickey or bring her in for anything she has done. Since Mickey is not exactly the perfect citizen, the idea that she would be arrested for something would not be too far-fetched. However, the police officer tells Mickey the real reason for their visit.

"We have information regarding James Shepherd," she says.

And, while Mickey is obviously excited to hear about Jimmy after their split, the police officer crushes her spirit when she informs them that Jimmy is dead. Mickey's smile turns upside down, while Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia), Alba (Carla Jimenez) and Ben (Jack Stanton) stand in shock. Chip laughs, thinking it is a joke, but everyone else's reactions make him realize that the cop is serious.

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.