'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Comes To Ben's Rescue When He Wets His Bed

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) doing whatever it takes to make sure Ben's (Jack Stanton) reputation remains unstained.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Accident," states that Ben will head to a sleepover with some of his classmates. Unfortunately, during the night, the little guy will wet the bed. In an effort to help keep his reputation intact, Mickey, Alba (Carla Jimenez) and Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) will take extreme measures.

Elsewhere, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) will extend a helping hand when Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) loses her fake ID. He will propose getting her a new one, but the offer does not come without strings. In exchange for his help, Chip will ask to hang out with her and her friends for one night.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The brief clip opens with Mickey waking up in her bed in the middle of the night to the sound of her phone ringing. She picks it up and finds that Ben is on the other line.

Ben proceeds to fill Mickey in on what happened, telling her that he wet his bed. Of course, trying to be the best guardian she can be, Mickey will enlist the help of Alba and Jimmy. The three of them drive over to the place where Ben is sleeping in the middle of the night.

Mickey is then seen throwing a new sleeping bag up to the open window where Ben is waiting. Ben tries to catch the dry sleeping bag, but Mickey misses the window and the bag lands on the roof instead. She asks Ben to retrieve his "wet ones" to get rid of any evidence that he peed his bed.

Ben's aim, however, may be better than Mickey's. He throws his "wet ones," which are presumably his soiled clothes or underwear, and they land right on Mickey's face before he apologizes.

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.