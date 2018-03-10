'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Forces Sabrina To Babysit Ben

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) finally getting a night out away from the kids.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Night Off," states that Mickey will assign Sabrina (Sofia Black D'Elia) with the task of babysitting Ben (Jack Stanton) while she and Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) take a well-deserved night out. With Alba (Carla Jimenez) currently away on vacation, Sabrina is the only one who is available to babysit.

However, Sabrina will not want to take over the nanny duties, arguing with Mickey that she would much rather go out with her own friends than look after her brother. The two ladies will end up fighting over the issue, resulting in both of them behind bars.

Meanwhile, it looks like Jimmy will have an adventure of his own as he finds and makes a new friend.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey walking into the large living room and telling Jimmy to "go get ready." In the room with them are Sabrina and Chip (Thomas Barbusca). Jimmy, standing up, simply zips up his jeans and concludes that he is all ready to go.

Based on the background of one scene, it looks like Mickey and Jimmy will head on over to a Chinese restaurant, as the latter drags the former somewhere.

But, the two adults cannot leave Ben alone in the house without a chaperone. With Alba gone, Mickey turns to Sabrina for help in an unusual way. While Sabrina is perusing through a purse, she is slapped on the wrist with handcuffs. On the other end of the cuffs is Ben, who gets stuck with his sister for the night.

"You are so sweet to offer to babysit," Mickey says tauntingly. "You didn't have to do that."

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.