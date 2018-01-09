'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Gets High on Acid

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) possibly sabotaging her own admission to Yale.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Trip," states that Sabrina will feel confident that she will get accepted into Yale University. However, her confidence will be shaken on the day of her interview when she makes a risky decision that could damage her chances of getting in.

Elsewhere, Alba (Carla Jimenez) will have her own problems to deal with. When her cousin suddenly comes into town for a visit, Alba will be forced to pretend to be a maid once more in order to appease her family and avoid getting disowned.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) clutching a man by his collars. By the looks of it, she is at a school, presumably Yale. Mickey begs the man for help, telling him that she is high on acid. But, it is clear that she will get no assistance from the man, who is more shaken than anything else. He manages to escape from Mickey by taking his shirt off, slipping right under her.

The next scene shows Sabrina mixing some cleaning solutions together in a tray as Mickey watches in amazement. It looks like Mickey will have something to do with jeopardizing Sabrina's chances at Yale. Before she knows it, Mickey is on the ground.

The following scenes show Sabrina slamming the door in Mickey's face. The blow is hard enough that Mickey's nose starts gushing blood. She asks Sabrina if she is bleeding. While Sabrina answers somewhat honestly, she assures Mickey that the look suits her.

"Yeah," she says. "But it's really red and so beautiful."

Mickey, apparently still high on acid, thanks Sabrina for her compliment.

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.