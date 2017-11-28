'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Gets Too Close to Sabrina's Poetry Teacher

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) causing trouble for Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Teacher," states that Mickey will become worried when she notices Sabrina's relationship with her poetry teacher. As a result, Mickey will try to fix things herself. However, her way of doing things will not bode well for Sabrina or herself, as she will do something that will utterly humiliate the both of them. Worse yet, Mickey will do it in front of Sabrina's peers, which will likely cause friction between the two girls.

Elsewhere, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) will ask Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) for assistance. He wants to get higher on the 8th grade hot list and, for some reason, he will apparently think Jimmy can help him improve on that.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It shows Mickey flirting with Sabrina's poetry teacher, which rubs the latter the wrong way. She tells Mickey why she thinks she and her poetry teacher are not a good match.

"I don't mean to be rude," Sabrina says. "I can't picture Mr. Reed slumming it with some leather-skinned drifter."

Mickey is obviously offended by Sabrina's words and points out that she is insulting.

The next scene features Mickey flirting with Sabrina's poetry teacher in front of the entire class. It is clear that he is in the middle of teaching a class, but Mickey does not seem to mind getting physical with him. Of course, they get into trouble. Soon enough, Mickey and Mr. Reed are at the principal's office, where Mickey reveals a little too much.

"He does this thing with your ears," Mickey says, with the principal asking her to stop. "It goes on for too long, that's all I was gonna say."

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.