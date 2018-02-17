'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Teaches Chip How to Gamble

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) teaching Chip (Thomas Barbusca) how to gamble.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Juice," states that Chip and his friend will learn the gambling ropes from Mickey. However, she will not prove to be a very skilled gambler herself. While in the process of teaching the two kids, Mickey will lose a large amount of cash.

Of course, Mickey will not simply throw in the towel and call it a day. Instead, she will try to win all the money she lost by using Sabrina's (Sofia Black-D'Elia) new relationship with the captain of the Junior National Women's Soccer team. Mickey will place a bet on a soccer game, though it remains to be seen whether she will get her way.

Meanwhile, Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) will find himself becoming too engrossed in ensuring the success of the soccer team.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with some attention-grabbing scenes that include Mickey slapping Jimmy for unknown reasons, Alba screaming and attacking someone, and Sabrina kissing her new soccer captain girlfriend, which seems to surprise the rest of the gang.

The clip also features Mickey holding a ton of cash, which she presumably about to lose all to gambling. Mickey tells Chip that she is not about to teach kids how to gamble, faking some decency in her.

"I'm gonna draw the line at teaching children how to gamble," she tells her red-headed nephew.

However, Chip informs her that if she does this for him, she will get a cut of the winnings. This, of course, immediately changes Mickey's mind as she does a quick 180, telling Chip that he has to do everything his gambling teacher tells him.

"The Mick" season 2 returns on Tuesday, Feb. 27, on Fox.