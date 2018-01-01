'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey Tries to Befriend Jennie Garth

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) and Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) teaming up to host a party.

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "The Climb," states that Sabrina will organize a get-together and invite talented artists in an effort to impress them. Mickey will join Sabrina and become a co-host when she discovers that Ben (Jack Stanton) has a new friend whose mother is a celebrity. Better yet, the celebrity mother loves art, so Mickey will take this opportunity to try and influence her.

Elsewhere, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) will have an adventure of his own when he decides to go on a spur-of-the-moment camping trip with Howard (Matthew Glave).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with brief clips of Mickey opening a beer bottle using a sculpture and dancing around with Ben as he slaps someone who is tied to a chair. The person tied to the chair looks to be the child of the celebrity mother Mickey wants to sway. The next scene shows Mickey having a glass of wine as she sits with Alba (Carla Jimenez) in the kitchen.

"If you try and stop me, I'm just gonna show up and ruin it," Mickey tells an unseen person, who is presumably Sabrina. Mickey is probably talking about the party Sabrina is throwing.

Mickey is then seen taking Ben's friend home. She knocks on the door of their house and is surprised to be greeted by the celebrity mom: Jennie Garth from "90210." Jennie introduces herself to Mickey, who looks speechless. It seems that Mickey will be successful in inviting Jennie to the party, as the two ladies can be seen together later.

"Mario is going to love you," Jennie tells Mickey, who asks who Mario is. Jennie reveals she is talking about television host Mario Lopez.

"His parties are insane," Jennie continues, and Mickey seems excited.

"The Mick" season 2 will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.