The Millennial Move Towards Pro-Life

The Washington Post blog "The Fix" featured an article by Eugene Scott highlighting gains in pro-life sentiment among young adults.

Scott cites a January 2017 Quinnipiac poll, which found that 18-to-34-year-olds were more likely than other age demographics to support a ban on abortions after 20 weeks' gestation. This opposition to abortion among Millennials led Scott to conclude that, 45 years after the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, the "culture battle over abortion is not over." He added that some of the pressure to end legal abortion "will come from Millennial voters." These gains in pro-life sentiment among young people are even more interesting than many realize.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/more-millennials-support-a-ban-on-abortions-after-20-weeks-of-gestation.html