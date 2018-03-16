The 'Mortal Kombat 11' Hype Train Is Starting to Gain Steam

Series co-creator Ed Boon has seemingly been giving hints about the rumored game over on Twitter

Facebook courtesy of Mortal Kombat The follow-up to 'Mortal Kombat X' may be announced soon

"Mortal Kombat X" has established itself as a worthy continuation of the franchise, as apart from selling really well, it also managed to garner critical acclaim and even win a few awards. By the time the middle of next month rolls around, it will have been three years since the release of that aforementioned game, so it may be about time for "Mortal Kombat 11" to make its debut.

Beyond just time elapsed, there are other reasons to suspect that the sequel will be officially announced this year.

In a recent article, EventHubs' Justin Gordon pointed out that the folks at NetherRealm Studios have developed a pattern when it comes to announcing and releasing games.

It is a pattern that stretches back to February of 2012, when the developers released "Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition" and then followed that with the announcement of "Injustice: Gods Among Us" in May of the same year.

After releasing the "Ultimate Edition" of "Injustice" in October 2013, the developers then revealed "Mortal Kombat X" at the Electronic Entertainment Expo the following year.

"Mortal Kombat XL" was then released in March 2016 and that was followed by the announcement of "Injustice 2" in June.

A few days from now, the "Legendary Edition" of "Injustice 2" will be released.

If developers continue the pattern they have established, "Mortal Kombat 11" should then pop up sometime later this year.

Notably, it was not just that pattern that is hinting at a potential announcement of a new "Mortal Kombat" game.

Over on Twitter, series co-creator Ed Boon is again seemingly teasing something of significance.

In one tweet, Boon responded to a fan who had asked why a street name seemed like a leak of the rumored game by replying that "EVERYTHING, is an MK11 leak if you stare at it long enough."

Another tweet that was published on March 11 again seemed to contain a teaser from Boon that hinted at the sought after sequel.

Nothing is official yet, but fans probably should not be all that surprised if "Mortal Kombat 11" makes its debut sometime later this year.